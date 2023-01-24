Key Code Media Acquires Access A/V

The New England-based systems integrator joins growing Key Code Media.

Broadcast, post-production, and audiovisual systems integrator, Key Code Media, has reached an agreement to acquire New England-based professional video and audio systems integrator Access AV.

Access A/V has designed and built over 1,000 media production systems in city halls, universities, public schools, and community centers throughout New England, plus over 300 public access control rooms and studios.

With coverage in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, Access A/V will operate as a new location of Key Code Media, maintaining its existing team. Access A/V will also add additional engineers, project management, and operation staff with large integration experience that will help customers nationwide.

”The goal is to provide clients a one-stop business for production equipment and consultation needs- from building production stages and studios- to training and managing complex file-based post-production systems. Access AV is known in New England for providing service excellence, which complements Key Code Media’s industry leadership.” noted Mike Cavanagh, president Key Code Media.

The acquisition creates a broadcast, post-production, audio, lighting, and AV integration company with a bench of technical support, design, and sales resources. Clients include Comcast, universities such as Harvard, Dartmouth, Brown, Emerson, Boston Children’s Hospital, and a majority of city government municipalities throughout the region.

Access A/V, founded in 2005 by Kevin Long, has become an invaluable regional resource, supporting a line card of over 110 manufacturers, with local inventory, product specialists, a showroom, and over 150 years of combined experience with design, installation and support.

Combining resources together, Key Code New England will now have experienced nationwide engineers with deep technical experience supporting a broader range of solutions and a line card of over 400 product lines.

