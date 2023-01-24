Key Code Media Acquires Access A/V

Broadcast, post-production, and audiovisual systems integrator, Key Code Media, has reached an agreement to acquire New England-based professional video and audio systems integrator Access AV.

Access A/V has designed and built over 1,000 media production systems in city halls, universities, public schools, and community centers throughout New England, plus over 300 public access control rooms and studios.

[Unpacking 2022's AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Partnerships, Restructuring, and Re-branding] (opens in new tab)

With coverage in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, Access A/V will operate as a new location of Key Code Media, maintaining its existing team. Access A/V will also add additional engineers, project management, and operation staff with large integration experience that will help customers nationwide.

”The goal is to provide clients a one-stop business for production equipment and consultation needs- from building production stages and studios- to training and managing complex file-based post-production systems. Access AV is known in New England for providing service excellence, which complements Key Code Media’s industry leadership.” noted Mike Cavanagh, president Key Code Media.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

The acquisition creates a broadcast, post-production, audio, lighting, and AV integration company with a bench of technical support, design, and sales resources. Clients include Comcast, universities such as Harvard, Dartmouth, Brown, Emerson, Boston Children’s Hospital, and a majority of city government municipalities throughout the region.

Access A/V, founded in 2005 by Kevin Long, has become an invaluable regional resource, supporting a line card of over 110 manufacturers, with local inventory, product specialists, a showroom, and over 150 years of combined experience with design, installation and support.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Combining resources together, Key Code New England will now have experienced nationwide engineers with deep technical experience supporting a broader range of solutions and a line card of over 400 product lines.