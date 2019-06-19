Katye (McGregor) Bennett Announced as TechBites Host at CEDIA 2019

CEDIA Expo has named Katye (McGregor) Bennett, CEO and chief strategist, KMB Communications as the host of its returning TechBites program at the 2019 show.

“TechBites was a hit with the CEDIA Expo attendees last year, and I am honored to be the host of this interactive and entertaining event,” said Bennett. “I can’t wait to see the newest technologies that the CEDIA Expo exhibitors bring to the stage. This industry is continuously blazing trails and I am always excited to be on the front lines of that innovation.”

New for 2019, TechBites will be a one-day program, taking place on Thurs., Sept. 12 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Designed for exhibiting brands to launch their most innovative products in a “speed dating” format, TechBites will offer the audience a lively, three-minute presentation from each new brand, followed by a two-minute Q & A session fielding questions from the media, influencers, and industry pros.

A judging panel will choose 10 brands, a combination of smart home, home theater, and security brands, who are bringing the most innovative products to the show to participate.

Presentation highlights will be shared and live streamed via CEDIA Expo’s Facebook page from the CEDIA Expo Smart Stage at the Colorado Convention Center.