On Visualization Technologies: SDVoE Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Justin Kennington, President of the SDVoE Alliance

Interactive, touch-enabled or immersive technologies are all viable solutions for various applications, including corporate, higher education, retail, hospitality, and others. The trends of immersive technologies are constantly changing and evolving; they will continue to adapt to provide the user with an engaging experience. As decision-makers are planning for their next purchase of interactive technologies, it’s increasingly important that latency is one of the highest priorities.

With an interactive, touch-enabled or immersive display, milliseconds matter and there is zero room for latency. Once the user selects an on-screen button, the display should immediately react. Minor latency issues can be the difference between a positive, engaging experience and a confusing, disjointed experience. High latency can break the illusion of direct manipulation. If there is a delay between the user’s initial engagement with the screen and the action, it can make the user feel like they are not in control of the device, making it difficult for users to utilize the device effectively.

Fortunately, there is a professional AV solution that is perfectly suited for interactive, touch-enabled and immersive displays. SDVoE technology provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability.

SDVoE is the only AV-over-IP solution that can match the performance of a matrix switch. It boasts a powerful processing engine capable of video manipulations such as scaling, cropping, and stretching. SDVoE enables end-to-end transport latency under 100 microseconds and fully uncompressed image quality for all HD, 4K60, and HDR signals with frame-rate conversion, colorspace conversation, chroma conversion, scaling, and compositing. With 8K on the horizon, SDVoE has standardized the first 8K AV-over-IP transport solution. HDMI 2.1 defines many 8K formats with varying bit depth, chroma subsampling, frame rate, and color space. SDVoE’s 8K technology supports these formats without adding compression or latency.

