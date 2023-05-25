ADI Global Distribution, MantelMount Form Distribution Agreement

MantelMount entered a new distribution agreement with ADI Global Distribution. ADI customers across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico now have access to MantelMount’s full product line of manual and automated mounting solutions, including the motorized drop-down and swivel mount, the “smart home ready” MM860. Additionally, ADI will carry the extensive MantelMount line of accessories, including recess boxes, soundbar adapters, surface install kits, and more.

MantelMount provides a patented solution for any television to be mounted high on a wall, such as above a fireplace. While the company has significantly expanded its residential market share in recent years, MantelMount has also gained strong footholds in commercial sectors such as education, healthcare, assisted living, and government.

“ADI has gained an excellent industry reputation for quick, efficient, and cost-conscious distribution,” said Michael Smith, vice president of wholesale operations of MantelMount. “By adding MantelMount to its growing list of CE and smart home suppliers, ADI can provide its dealer base with access to the versatile television mounts, creating new revenue streams for dealers.”

Customers can now order MantelMount manual and automated mounts and accessories at ADI’s 100-plus branches across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, online through the Digital Branch or by using the ADI App.