Resideo Celebrates Grand Reopening of Offices in Louisville

Resideo recently celebrated the grand reopening of its offices in Louisville, KY, following 12 months of renovation to modernize the site. The updated facility was designed to foster innovation and deliver a collaborative work environment for employees.

The shared site is home to more than 180 team members across Resideo's ADI Global Distribution (opens in new tab) and Products & Solutions businesses that span various departments including sales, marketing, customer service, sales support, and human resources, among others.

[Pro AV Newsmakers: A New Board and an Acquisition Highlight a Busy Week] (opens in new tab)

"For more than 20 years, our Louisville, KY office has served as a key site for the company as it provides many sales and support functions to our customers across both ADI and P&S," said Rob Aarnes, president of ADI Global Distribution, who kicked off the grand opening events. "Modernizing this site represents our commitment to investing in our businesses and the community, and the importance of caring for our team members so they can deliver the best possible service to our customers."

(Image credit: Resideo)

Occupying multiple floors of the building, the updated 54,000-square-foot space features floor-to-ceiling windows and houses a variety of spaces including individual workstations, open collaboration areas, meeting rooms, huddle spaces, wellness rooms, large training room, kitchen areas, and an outdoor dining space.

The grand opening event was kicked off with ribbon cutting ceremony, and attendees had an opportunity to participate in facility tours, a site Q+A session, and enjoy food and refreshments throughout the day.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

"We recognize the hard work that it took to make this modernized office become a reality, and we're extremely excited and proud to open the doors at the facility and encourage our team members to embrace the collaborative spirit the office provides," said Aarnes.

In addition to the updated Louisville, KY site, the company opened a new combined site in San Luis Potosi, Mexico last year. ADI also recently opened a new headquarters location in Melville, NY (opens in new tab)along with updated sites in Paris, France, Dallas, TX, Oldham, UK, and Breda, Netherlands.