Just Add Power to Hold Spring Webinar Series

Just Add Power will be holding its Spring Webinar Series April 14-16. Hosted by Brian Sandifer, regional sales director at Just Add Power, and Juan Pablo Garcia, technical manager at Polaris Controls, and designed for customers who are new to the company’s products and training, the free webinars will explore the capabilities of Just Add Power’s solutions. Each session will conclude with a Q&A period.

“While our on-site training program is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, we thought it was a good time to offer a series of webinars that provide a primer on Just Add Power products for installers who are less familiar with our solutions,” said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. “The sessions are free, and there is no cap on attendees, so be sure to join Brian and Juan to learn about a wide range of topics and get any questions you have answered.”

In the “What Makes Just Add Power Unique?” and “Just Add Power Overview” webinars, Sandifer will outline the differences between Just Add Power and other AV-over-IP solutions, discuss the features of the company’s product line, and share tips and tricks to make installations simple. Garcia will present “Luxul & Just Add Power” in Spanish. In the session, he will discuss how the integration of the companies’ solutions keeps video distribution simple.

Webinar Schedule:

What Makes Just Add Power Unique?

April 14 and 16, 4-5 p.m. EDT

Topics covered: IGMP vs. VLAN switching; video walls vs. tiling

Luxul & Just Add Power (in Spanish)

April 15 and 16, 12-1 p.m. EDT

Topics Covered: Networking, matrixing, and distribution

Just Add Power Overview

April 15; 4-5 p.m. EDT

Topics Covered: Product basics and new tips and tricks

Just Add Power will resume its on-site training program when it is safe to do so. In the interim, the company’s technical support team is available by phone or email for installers requiring assistance.

Registration for the webinars is available here.