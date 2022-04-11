Just Add Power, NETGEAR Partner to Provide Certified Pro AV Switches

Just Add Power (opens in new tab), a leader in AV-over-IP distribution, has partnered with NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small. With this partnership, NETGEAR's M4250 Series of AV-managed switches and Just Add Power's AV-over-IP solutions have been tested and certified to be interoperable, ensuring installers can quickly and reliably configure, deploy, and complete AV-over-IP projects with ease.

"Just Add Power was built to provide installers with an incredibly simple yet innovative way to install AV-over-IP systems," said Ed Qualls, CEO and founder of Just Add Power. "At every step of our product development, we've worked to maintain our modular approach that allows projects to be scaled infinitely in size and indefinitely into the future. This certification honors our continued commitment to that approach and ensures that integrators won't be tripped up by complex IP configurations. NETGEAR is one of the most recognized IP brands, and integrators can trust their switch is ready to leverage all the benefits we've built into our devices within their projects."

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Strengthening Just Add Power's multicast switching protocol support, NETGEAR's M4250 line of AV switches are optimized to work with Just Add Power's solutions. The pre-built NETGEAR configuration profile, available from Just Add Power's AMP software, eliminates the typically time-consuming switch configuration tasks. With simple drag-and-drop interfacing, the profile automatically sets up IP addresses and channels, reducing complexity and labor while facilitating interoperability between Just Add Power devices, sources, and switches utilizing the same network.

"For years, Just Add Power has been at the forefront of AV-over-IP, making them a natural partner in the Pro AV industry," said Laurent Masia, director of product line management for managed switches and Pro AV engineering services at NETGEAR. "In addition to offering installers tested and certified switches that provide a reliable foundation for their installs, integrators have access to our network design services and installation support. We, like Just Add Power, are committed to ensuring IP-based projects are completed without a hitch."