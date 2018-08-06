Just Add Power Joins PowerHouse Alliance

Just Add Power (J+P) announced the company has joined the PowerHouse Alliance as a brand member. This partnership enables J+P to leverage the buying power of the alliance's nationwide distribution network, with 13 distributor member companies representing 850,000 square feet of warehouse space in 44 convenient locations across the U.S. As a result, customers will have nationwide access to J+P's scalable video distribution solutions, as well as local training and support.

"J+P's philosophy is to engineer video infrastructure that is dependable and scalable well into the future. That means making it incredibly easy and effective to build a UHD over IP pipeline for any project and budget," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "Our partnership with PowerHouse Alliance adds another building block for customers to do that. We're incredibly excited to expand our sales reach and give customers additional training opportunities that they can leverage."

The PowerHouse Alliance is a national consortium of regional wholesale distributors delivering name-brand products for custom installers, specialty dealers, large retailers and industry buying groups in the residential and commercial audio/video, home entertainment, security, networking, IT, and consumer electronics accessories markets.

"AV over IP is the future of our industry, and J+P's innovative approach to the network and video distribution makes them an invaluable new partner for the alliance," said Dennis Holzer, executive director of the PowerHouse Alliance. "We're excited to work with them as the newest brand member of the PowerHouse Alliance family, introducing their unique video distribution solutions to previously untapped commercial and residential customers."