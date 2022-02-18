Just Add Power Invites Integrators to Experience 3D Virtual Trade Show Booth

Just Add Power is inviting installers inside their virtual trade show booth to learn all about the company's latest AV-over-IP solutions, originally introduced at InfoComm 2021. The custom web-based 3D booth experience allows installers to get a closer look at Just Add Power's new MaxColor 4K60 transmitter and receiver series and 3G Ultra Warp Engine transmitter/receiver.

"In 2017, we offered our first 3D booth tour following CEDIA as a way for installers to revisit our booth, get all the information, and see demonstrations that were available during the show," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. "With limited travel and the rescheduling of ISE 2022, we're continuing this offering so that, no matter what, installers can get the information they need to keep moving their businesses and projects forward. We've included videos and application information for all our new products, and our technicians are always just a phone call away if you have further questions."

Just Add Power's MaxColor 4K60 UHD distribution platform (Image credit: Just Add Power)

Produced by Ova-Nee Productions, the 3D booth tour walks customers through the Just Add Power trade show experience, highlighting key technologies and the full product catalog via video, drop-down menus, and more. Product demonstrations during the tour include the MaxColor 4K60 transmitter and receiver series and the 3G Ultra Warp Engine transmitter.

Just Add Power's MaxColor 4K60 transmitter and receiver series natively supports 4K60 in and out, allowing end users to play 4K Ultra HD video from the growing number of 4K sources and devices. With MaxColor, 4:4:4, 36-bit video can be distributed over existing CAT-5/CAT-6 cable with no subsampling, eliminating the expense of upgrading to fiber and buying costly network switches. In addition, the series supports MPEG downstreaming for connected devices, such as a laptop or a mobile device. MaxColor features instant seamless switching, 4K up- and downscaling, all audio formats, seamless HDR management, and Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience.

Just Add Power's 3G Ultra Warp Engine (Image credit: Just Add Power)

With the 3G Ultra Warp Engine, installers can rotate any HDMI source in a Just Add Power matrix--cable boxes, media players, game systems, cameras, and more--in 0.1-degree increments in real time with incredibly low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls using a single Warp Engine. Fully HDCP-2.2-compliant, the unit can be added to any Just Add Power 3G or 2G/3G system running Just OS.