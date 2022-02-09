Just Add Power Unveils Field-Modifiable KVM Transmitters

Just Add Power is building upon its legacy of continuous product flexibility and support with the new 718KVM and 749KVM transmitters. Built in response to the customer demand for the 718AVP and 749AVP transmitters at a time when the solutions' Dolby downmixing chipset is in short supply, the new transmitters support keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) as well as stereo audio breakout right out of the box. The transmitters will be field-modifiable in the future to have all features of the 718AVP/749AVP once chips become more readily available. This strategy will protect dealer investments and give them a path toward full AVP performance.

"Like so many other industries, we are not immune to supply chain issues," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. "The new 718KVM and 749KVM transmitters not only present installers with an affordable, modular solution that provides the KVM product they need now but also offers them future support for AVP. We will continue to produce this product even after the chip shortage has resolved because it provides a lower cost of entry into Just Add Power AV distribution with KVM functionality for projects that do not need Dolby downmixing."

Just Add Power's new 718KVM and the rackmount 749KVM will replace the out-of-stock 718AVP and 749AVP indefinitely. Like the AVP models, the new PoE transmitters encode a 4K or lower-resolution source device into an IP signal and send it over the network with ultra-low latency and instant switching; support HDCP 2.2 and USB 2.0; and feature image pull, stereo audio output 3.5mm with adjustable delay, and RS-232, IR, and CEC control of sources. Once available, the upgrade will enable Dolby DSP, re-encoding Dolby Digital 5.1 as Dolby Pro Logic II for HDMI distribution to both multi-channel and stereo audio zones and provide two analog audio inputs that are mixable with HDMI audio. The KVM transmitters are now shipping.