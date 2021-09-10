New Just Add Power Driver Supports Luxul Gigabit Switches

The What: Just Add Power is releasing a new driver supporting Luxul's SW-510-48P-F, SW-610-24P-R, and SW-610-48P-F managed L2/L3 Gigabit switches. Providing seamless integration with the company's JADConfig software, the driver allows integrators to easily incorporate the units into Just Add Power AV-over-IP distribution systems requiring a single switch.

The What Else: Luxul's SW-510-48P-F, SW-610-24P-R, and SW-610-48P-F switches feature 48, 24 and 48 PoE+ ports, respectively, and offer high performance with fast switching capacities of 104Gbps, 128Gbps, and 176Gbps. The SW-510-48P-F and SW-610-48P-F feature front-facing ports and a total power budget of 740W, while the SW-610-24P-R offers rear-facing ports and a power budget of 370W. All three rack-mountable switches combine QoS and VLAN support with a simple-to-use, unified management interface. Integrated Luxul ProWatch cloud management supports remote monitoring and management.

The Bottom Line: End users have high expectations for the performance of their AV-over-IP systems. With Just Add Power's powerful management tools and rapid switching and uplink speeds, Luxul's latest Gigabit switches make it easy to meet those expectations.