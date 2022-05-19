Just Add Power Adds New Configuration and Interoperability Options to AMP Software

Just Add Power, a leader in AV-over-IP distribution, announced that its Advanced Matrix Programmer (AMP) software platform now provides configuration for systems using MaxColor 4K60 Series devices, as well as those from the company's 3G Ultra and legacy 2G Omega product lines.

"Just Add Power is continuously investing in the functionality of AMP to make installs even more seamless and simple for integrators," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. "Our latest update achieves this benchmark, delivering a wealth of benefits just as we're beginning to ship out the multitude of orders of our new award-winning MaxColor 4K60 Series that have been placed since we announced the products."

[Just Add Power Partners With URC for Major Systems Integration]

Just Add Power's AMP-Multicast is designed for environments with existing infrastructure or special network requirements that don't allow for a dedicated AV distribution switch. AMP consolidates and streamlines the process of setting up individual Just Add Power devices—discovering them on the local network, presenting them in a list, and allowing installers to name them, configure their IP addresses, and assign channels to transmitters—while assisting with updates when new firmware is released. AMP–VLAN is designed for environments where a dedicated AV distribution switch can be implemented and sets up both the individual Just Add Power devices and the network switch.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

Both versions are included in the AMP software download and include setup of the MaxColor 4K60 transmitter and receiver, which natively support 4K60 in and out to allow end users to play Ultra HD video from the growing number of 4K sources and devices on the market. Once the Just Add Power system is configured, AMP provides a user interface to control source switching. The software supports all current Luxul products and NETGEAR M4250 switches; Cisco support will soon follow.