Just Add Power Partners With URC for Major Systems Integration

Just Add Power, a leader in AV-over-IP distribution, announced its integration partnership with URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications. With this partnership, Just Add Power's lineup of award-winning AV-over-IP solutions are now directly available to URC's certified dealer network. In addition, the latest version of Just Add Power's Advanced Matrix Programmer (AMP)-VLAN configuration software is compatible with URC's Total Control platform.

"The URC integration doesn't stop with AMP. They're not only an integration partner but also a last-mile delivery partner," said Ed Qualls, CEO, and founder of Just Add Power. "Now integrators that are spec'ing their URC system with Just Add Power solutions can work directly with their URC dealer to design a fully integrated control and video distribution system. Ultimately, it's a one-stop shop that makes it even easier to fulfill and configure all your Just Add Power product needs."

In addition to product distribution, integrators will now be able to configure and integrate URC's Total Control modules with Just Add Power AMP-VLAN software for a unified programming and control experience. AMP-VLAN is designed for environments where a dedicated AV distribution switch can be implemented, and it sets up both the individual Just Add Power devices and the network switch for added ease and efficiency. The software supports all current production Luxul and NETGEAR M4250 switches, with Cisco support to soon follow. This includes standalone and trunked switches up to 32x32 (TX by RX)—the allowable system size for non-custom URC installations.

"URC control and automation platforms provide a complete and intuitive technology ecosystem for the custom-programmed smart home or commercial environment that empowers integrators to do more in less time," said Lars Granoe, URC's vice president of product development. "This collaboration furthers that mission, enabling integrators to work faster while delivering a premium user automation experience and the highest quality AV-over-IP video distribution solution available."