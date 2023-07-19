Join Us on Aug. 2, Live at the UBS Arena for the AV/IT Summit!

Calling all AV and IT directors, managers, CIOs, CTOs, integrators, consultants, facilities directors, and architects. Join AV Technology, Systems Contractor News, and TV Tech on Wednesday, Aug. 2, for our sixth annual live AV/IT Summit at the UBS Arena in New York City.

Network with your peers and meet manufacturers in an intimate environment. We've got an exciting lineup of panel sessions covering the most important AV/IT technology and human-centric topics facing businesses and higher education today.

Content directors Tom Butts from TVT, Cindy Davis from AVT, and Mark Pescatore from SCN kick off the day at 9:00 a.m. to introduce our opening keynote. The keynote delivered by global design, architecture, engineering, and planning firm HOK's senior principal and director of WorkPlace, Kay Sargent, The Reality, Hype, and an Agile Future: The Human-Centric Hybrid Workplace, provides insight into how HOK's clients are reshaping the "office" environment for the hybrid workforce that's still in flux and planning for an agile future.

10:00 a.m. The panel, Workplace 2024: People, Place, Purpose, takes a deeper dive into how the return to the office is reshaping not only our workspaces but the way we collaborate. We explore how office technology adapts to the hybrid workforce and how work areas are evolving to accommodate diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Networking, networking. We've worked in several times throughout the day to network with your peers and talk in-depth with manufacturers about solutions you've wanted to learn more about.

11:15 a.m. HETMA co-chairs Erin Maher-Moran and Joe Way lead the Higher Ed 2024: Campus Technology of Tomorrow. Gain insight into how AV and IT managers are uniting around the technologies that enable pedagogies, no matter where students are located.

Lunch and more networking!

1:00 p.m. During the session, The Future of AV Technology, panelists will discuss the next big (and maybe not-so-big) technologies poised to impact the AV and IT industries, as well as the user experience, in the coming years.

Networking, and more networking.

2:15 p.m. During the session, UBS Arena: Technology on Ice, a panel of media tech professionals examine the technology behind the facility's media production center and the techniques AV professionals and broadcasters need to produce the highest-quality live sporting events.

3:00 p.m. Go on an Insider's Tour of the UBS Arena! The tech team leads AV/IT Summit attendees on tour to see and learn about the technologies that make game day tick.

4:00 p.m. In appreciation of your participation and for all of us to share in the day's excitement, join us for the closing reception.

Registration is free and open to qualifying AV and IT directors, managers, CIOs, CTOs, integrators, consultants, facilities directors, and architects. While the UBS Arena seats more than 17,000, seating for the AV/IT Summit is limited (not kidding), so make sure to register today to hold your place.