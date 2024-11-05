Bose Professional Brings Sound, Asymmetrical Coverage to Challenging Spaces

The Bose Professional EdgeMax EM90-LP and EM180-LP are now available, expanding the EdgeMax line of in-ceiling directional loudspeakers. The LP models bring EdgeMax sound and asymmetrical coverage to smaller rooms and more challenging spaces and work together with the original EdgeMax loudspeakers to deliver consistent performance across projects where specifications and installation conditions vary.

[SCN Hybrid World: Out of Sight Sound]

EdgeMax LP models have been specifically designed for smaller rooms with lower ceilings and challenging installation requirements. The new EdgeMax LP loudspeakers have a 4-inch backcan depth, 60% shallower than the original models, which makes EdgeMax LP ideal for rooms with above-ceiling limitations and tighter clearances. The new EdgeMax LP models also feature an 80-degree vertical coverage angle that is ideal for conference rooms and workspaces with lower ceilings.

Large, busy rooms with higher-SPL needs, such as fitness centers, restaurants, and bars will still benefit from the deeper cans of the original EdgeMax loudspeakers. The original EdgeMax models feature a 9-inch backcan and 75-degree vertical coverage angle designed to deliver bold, full-range sound, more bass energy and greater SPL in bigger spaces with higher ceilings. All EdgeMax models feature dual-drivers and patented PhaseGuide technology to project powerful, focused sound asymmetrically into a room to deliver amazing performance, directionality, and voice intelligibility and at the same time, allow placement in discreet, out-of-the-way locations. EdgeMax loudspeakers are purpose-built for specific horizontal coverage—90 degrees for corner placement or a wider 180 degrees—ideal for near-field and wide coverage.

[Singing the Praises of High-End Audio]

"We’re committed to working together with our partners to make better solutions for the real world,” said John Maier, CEO of Bose Professional. “EdgeMax changed the game for in-ceiling loudspeakers and while working with our customers we learned that there were spaces they wanted to use EdgeMax but physically couldn’t. So, we listened and went to work. Our new LP models now bring that focused, powerful EdgeMax performance into a wider array of installations.”