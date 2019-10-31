Jetblack Selects Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Bar for Meetings

Jetblack, a text-based personal shopping and concierge service company, recently installed a number of Yamaha Unified Communications’ CS-700 Video Sound Bars in its headquarters in New York. The all-in-one CS-700 enables Jetblack to deploy, manage, and operate its 19 conference rooms that are used daily for internal and customer meetings.

“At Jetblack, we promise impeccable service and communication from the very first interaction with our customers,” said Henry Yee, IT manager for Jetblack. “The CS-700 reflects that commitment to quality. We are not only able to keep pace with multiple rotating users on a daily basis but also provide an intuitive, natural, and exceptional quality experience without IT assistance or plugging and unplugging multiples cables and peripherals to make meetings happen.”

The CS-700 is designed to deliver high-quality audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a wall-mounted unit. Meeting Jetblack’s requisite for integrated AV components in one solution, it features an adaptive beamforming microphone array, four Yamaha speaker elements for audio intelligibility, and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. For users, the CS-700 connects to any UC platform using a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700 includes an integrated network management system, which allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location. For Jetblack, this increases the IT department’s service response and efficiency.

“Jetblack is built around making life easier for its customers, eliminating the hassles of not just shopping but communicating,” said Michael Fitch, vice president of global sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. “The CS-700 is designed exactly for use cases such as Jetblack’s, where business success is dependent upon flawless audio and video communication.”