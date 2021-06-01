Former ISI CEO Releases Book on the Journey of Selling His $25M Business

Tech entrepreneur, business author, and speaker Jay B. Myers has published his newest book, Rounding Third and Heading for Home: The Emotional Journey of Selling My Business and the Lessons Learned Along the Way, available in print on June 15, 2021.

Myers founded Interactive Solutions Inc. (ISI), which was sold to AVI-SPL in 2018. As CEO for 22 years, Myers innovated and energized the video conferencing, distance learning, telemedicine, and audiovisual support fields, building ISI into a $25-million company. INC Magazine named the company to its list of fastest-growing private companies in the US on seven occasions in 11 years.

In Rounding Third and Heading for Home, Myers explores the intricacies of knowing if your business is ready to sell and the journey of making sound business and emotional decisions to determine when the time is right.

“What I realized as I was writing was that the journey of selling my business was as much of an emotional journey as it was an important business process,” said Myers. “Selling to an outsider is a pragmatic transaction, but the personal feelings I had selling something I had put my heart and soul into was an unexpected process that I really had to navigate.”

His newest book is the third in his collection on small business and entrepreneur experiences, following Hitting the Curveballs: How Crisis Can Strengthen and Grow Your Business (2014) and Keep Swinging: An Entrepreneur’s Story of Overcoming Adversity and Achieving Small Business Success (2007).

Rounding Third and Heading for Home is now available in digital format on Amazon. The print edition will be available beginning June 15 on Amazon, WalMart, Barnes and Noble, and additional local bookstores—with pre-order now available on Amazon.