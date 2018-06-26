James Loudspeaker Launches New Compact Boundary Speakers

The What: James Loudspeaker has introduced two smaller versions of its W-Series wedge form factor boundary speakers designed for integration where walls and ceilings converge.

The What Else: The 42Qw and 43Qw employ a new version of the high-excursion 4-inch woofer originally used in the 42AT landscape loudspeaker, designed using a Santoprene surround and aluminum cone. The 42Qw combines a single 4-inch woofer with James Loudspeaker’s aluminum Quad Tweeter array, providing improved dispersion and dynamic capabilities verses conventional speakers. The 43Qw utilizes two of the 4-inch drivers with the Quad Tweeter for additional output capability.

43Qw

“Though our larger boundary speakers have been very popular, we received feedback from both residential and commercial integrators that a more compact version of the W-Series speakers would be useful,” said James Loudspeaker CEO Mark Schafle. “Our goal is to provide the highest performing entertainment solutions that deliver superior sound with minimal visible intrusion into the space.”

The Bottom Line: Both W-Series models come with a wall/ceiling bracket featuring a mounting system that is secure but easy for custom integrators to work with and achieve a gapless fit. Like all James Loudspeaker products, both standard and custom colors are available.

The James Loudspeaker 42Qw and 43Qw are available now through authorized James Loudspeaker integrators. MSRP pricing is $900 (42Qw) and $1,100 (43Qw) each.