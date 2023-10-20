Jabra, Airtame Partner to Optimize Hybrid Collaboration

Airtame and Jabra have partnered to provide a comprehensive, cross-platform meeting solution that eliminates common challenges in hybrid meeting spaces.

“Partnering with other industry leading companies is critical to us so that we can provide end-users with the flexible solutions and support required to thrive while collaborating across hybrid workspaces,” said Jonas Gyalokay, Airtame co-founder. “Joining with Jabra allows Airtame to stay true to our mission of delivering a seamless hybrid meeting experience to anyone, anywhere, at any time.”

The Airtame hybrid conferencing platform stands out as the most versatile option available on the market. It is specifically designed to integrate with peripheral manufacturers, providing the most technologically advanced wireless hybrid meeting experience possible, with additional compatibility with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and soon, Google Meet and Webex. By integrating with Jabra's industry-favorite collaboration solutions, it allows for optimal integration without compromising the quality or performance of either solution.

The speaker phones in the Jabra Speak lineup, the PanaCast 180 degree FoV meeting room camera and PanaCast 20 personal webcam, and the award-winning PanaCast 50 all-in-one video bar are all available for pairing with the Airtame Hub. With this compatibility, Airtame’s hybrid conferencing platform is more adaptable than ever, providing optimal hybrid meeting solutions for small, mid-sized, and large conferencing spaces.

[A Meeting Equity Progress Report]

Integrators and end users can now leverage the powerful capabilities of Airtame’s hybrid conferencing platform, combined with compatible Jabra solutions, to enhance communication and collaboration in their organizations, schools, and hybrid workspaces. Together, these two Danish tech companies are making a significant impact by creating a simpler, smarter, and more engaging collaboration experience, ringing in the future of collaboration in the AV industry.