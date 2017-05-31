ISF to Host Dispaly Imaging Seminar

The Imaging Science Foundation will host its Display Imaging Seminar in Secaucus, NJ (just outside of NYC) on June 20-22, 2017.



The all-new curriculum features HDR (High Dynamic Range) and 10-bit implementation,incorporated HDBaseT, 3D, and 4K technologies, understanding the parameters of calibration, digital imaging, and display standards and exposure to tools required to make correct adjustments for control, contrast, brightness, color, tint sharpness, gamma, and gamut plus white balance.Attendees will receive certification upon completion of the test as well as a CALMAN ISF license for a 30-day trial, free ANSI/InfoComm 3m-2011 Contrast Ratio Software from Murideo and discounts on tools.