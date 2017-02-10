ISE Best of Show Winners include Digital Signage Offerings

NewBay Media announced the recipients of its AV Technology “Best of Show” status for the Integrated Systems Europe 2017 convention in Amsterdam. Digital Signage had a significant showing at ISE, and there were some interesting entries from companies large and small. Among the notable winners with Digital Signage offerings: Sony, with their CLEDIS displays that made a big splash last summer at InfoComm in Las Vegas; Kramer;s Video Content Overlay Solution as intriguing– and from a company not heavy in digital signage heretofore; BenQ's SL550 Smart Signage LED display, and Hall Research's offerings also garnered attention.

“Attention to detail, emphasis on the end-user, & breakthrough features made these standout products this year,” said NewBay's Margot Douaihy."

The winners — selected from more than 1,100 exhibiting manufacturers at the RAI — are:

Actiontec ScreenBeam 1200 with Intel Unite

Arthur Holm DB2 by Albiral Display Solutions

AJA Video Systems HELO

Audinate Dante Domain Manager

Avocor AVX range (AVX-7510)

BlackBox Boxilla

ClearOne Beamforming Microphone Array 1

Comm-Tec DaisyNET II

BenQ SL550 Smart Signage LED display

Hall Research VSA-X21

Holovis Near Miss Simulator

IDK Corporation MSD-7204UHDTB

InFocus Mondopad Ultra INF7023

intoPIX TICO Lightweight Compression

Guntermann & Drunck GmbH DP1.2-VisionXG-MC4

Kramer Video Content Overlay Solution (VCO)

Mersive Solstice Pod

RTI's CX10

SiliconCore LISA technology platform

Sony CLEDIS Display System

tvONE CORIOmaster

Utelogy 2.0

Visionary Solutions PacketAV Duet

Vogel's Products B.V. PFW 6000 Series

wePresent WiCS-2100

Yamaha VXS1ML

ZeeVee HDBridge 3000 ZyPer4K

Vivitek NovoEnterprise & LauncherPlus

“Awarding ISE ‘Best of Show’ laurels was incredibly difficult this year,” Margot Douaihy added. “With more than 3,000 products on display at the RAI, representing a global proAV/IT industry, there are exciting developments in networked audio, 4K video, cloud control, connectivity, collaboration, and so more. However, the ‘Best of Show’ honor recognizes benefits for tech managers first and foremost, and offers readers a curated list of ‘can’t-miss’ solutions. Our team weighed the system or product’s uniqueness of the feature-set, perceived value proposition, ease of deployment and use, network impact, and reliability. We were so impressed this year, and we know you will be, too. Congratulations to all the 2017 ‘Best of Show’ winners.”Visit www.avnetwork.com for more ISE news, analysis, and product debuts.