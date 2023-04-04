IP Showcase at 2023 NAB Show: Educate, Explore, and Engage

The Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), SMPTE, and the Video Services Forum (VSF) will return with the IP Showcase at 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19 in Las Vegas. Taking place in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth W2867, the IP Showcase will highlight the great strides that have been taken to achieve an all-IP ecosystem for today's real-world media productions, educate attendees on a wide range of IP-related topics, and provide opportunities for knowledge sharing in a new meetup section.

As in previous years, a central educational element of the IP Showcase at the 2023 NAB Show will be the IP Showcase Theater, where industry professionals will be giving 20-minute presentations on a wide range of topics—from overviews of SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, AMWA-NMOS, and IPMX to case studies on IP deployments and basic tutorials for newcomers to the field of IP video production. Featured sessions will include:

In addition, the "IP in Action" wall will be back at the 2023 NAB Show, where attendees can view additional information on different IP installations that have taken place. AIMS members will also be available to answer questions about today's hot topics, such as ground-to-cloud, cloud-to-ground, AIMS' IPMX set of open standards and specifications for AV-over-IP deployments, and the work that has taken place on standards over the past year.

New to the IP Showcase this year will be the meetup section, an open space with flexible seating where any attendee can host a conversation exploring any topic related to AV-over-IP, SMPTE ST 2110, or other proprietary protocols. Industry experts will be available to address meetups on their topic of choice. Furthermore, groups that already meet within standards organizations over Zoom and other platforms can utilize the meetup section for face-to-face meetings at the show.

"Education is the cornerstone of the IP Showcase and AIMS members have pulled out all the stops this year to provide more than 37 sessions. Unlike other NAB presentations that are company-sponsored or thought leadership opportunities, presentations in the IP Showcase Theater are delivered by hands-on engineers that can instruct attendees on exactly how to move to an IP infrastructure," said Andrew Starks, an AIMS board of directors member and director of product management for Macnica. "However, we've also learned over the past eight years that attendees are eager to share ideas at the event, so for the 100th anniversary of NAB, we wanted to provide them with the opportunity to have these conversations in the new meetup section. It's going to be an IP Showcase to remember, and we can't wait to see people there."