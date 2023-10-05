Introducing the RF Explorer Pro from RF Venue—What to Know

RF Venue has extended its portfolio of wireless audio essentials with the addition of the RF Explorer Pro, a touchscreen RF spectrum analyzer configured for wireless microphone and in-ear monitor system users.

With its integrated 6GHz Spectrum Analyzer and Frequency Coordination and Wi-Fi Analysis tools, RF Explorer Pro offers advanced functionality with intuitive touchscreen operation to maximize the performance of wireless microphone and in-ear monitor systems in any venue.

[Technology Meets Vibe]

“We have had a strong partnership with the RF Explorer team for years, and we are excited to distribute the Pro worldwide, pre-configured with add-on features designed for the needs of wireless audio,” said Chris Regan, chief innovation officer for RF Venue. “Whether you’re on major music tours, film production locations, or just helping manage your church or school’s wireless system, the RF Explorer Pro is both powerful and easy to use.”

(Image credit: RF Venue)

When connected to a local network using a VNC viewer compatible across PC, macOS, Android, and iOS devices, the RF Explorer Pro can be fully remote controlled to monitor, manage, and capture spectrum data. The high-performance CPU in the RF Explorer Pro enables fast frequency coordination calculations, real-time interference monitoring, and intermodulation analysis right out of the box. Advanced data display modes such as Waterfall 2D and 3D views are presented on a brilliant 8-inch touchscreen. Built-in memory automatically records, saves and replays spectrum data scans with a video-style playback slider. Users can quickly export captured CSV data to a USB drive for use in other software applications such as RF Venue’s free online Wireless System Builder, Shure Wireless Workbench, Audio-Technica Wireless Manager, Sennheiser Wireless System Manager, Excel, and more.

[From the NBA to the Boardwalk, RF Venue Solutions Has It Covered]

The RF Explorer Pro features a rich set of inputs and outputs including USB-C for power and USB 3.0 for data export and network connection. To aid in system configuration, coverage range testing, and to enhance real time monitoring during an event, a mini-HDMI output allows connection to an external display. The analyzer also offers continuous system monitoring and reliable alerts based on configurable limit parameters. Internal 4500mAh lithium ion batteries provide 3.5 to 5 hours of operation from a full charge via the USB-C port. RF Explorer Pro can be remote controlled over any network connection by connecting an Ethernet adapter via USB.