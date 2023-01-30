Introducing the New LEA Professional Amplifier Management Tool

LEA Professional, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality pro audio amplifiers with cloud- and IoT-based technologies today announced the launch of its first ever application software, Sharkware (opens in new tab). Developed in part based on integrator and customer feedback, Sharkware allows integrators to work both in offline design and online mode on a systems amplification configuration to ensure a more seamless, accessible, and flexible user experience with all LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers.

Sharkware will be on display at ISE 2023 at LEA Professional’s Booth 7J100.

“At its core LEA Professional is a technology company, and we are working to provide customers with the smartest, most flexible tech possible to ensure their AV systems are built for the future,” commented Nick Mourn, applications engineering and consultant relations manager.

Since its establishment in 2019 LEA Professional has been changing the amplifier market with industry-first technology that has given power back to the integrator and customer with options for remote monitoring and recurring revenue streams. Sharkware is the company’s first software launch and joins the ranks of the company’s already successful Web UI and Cloud applications.

Free to download and available for both Windows and Mac, Sharkware includes features such as amplifier grouping, offline design, granular user access control levels, locked speaker tunings, and a graphical EQ. Sharkware also incorporates key features from LEA Professional's existing Web UI tool, allowing users to monitor the status of every amplifier connected to the network as well as the status and performance of individual channels. In addition, the software gives users the ability to view and adjust channel settings such as input settings, signal generator, crossover, equalizer, limiter, and load monitoring for all LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers.

“This technology is not only extremely accessible but will transform the day-to-day operations of every integrator who utilizes it,” concluded Mourn.