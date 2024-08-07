Introducing the MAXHUB XBoard V7 Interactive Flat Panel Series

MAXHUB unveiled its XBoard V7 Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) display series. Designed for online meetings and other forms of collaboration, the new XBoard V7 IFP offers a comprehensive solution for keeping meeting participants and leaders engaged.

“Featuring exceptional video performance combined with clear and natural sounding audio capabilities, the XBoard V7 IFP series takes videoconferencing and other collaboration activities to a new and highly engaging level," said Sam Malik, VP of sales and marketing for MAXHUB throughout the United States. "The combination of their integrated three-camera system and 16 microphones enable participants to be seen more effectively, hear more clearly, and enjoy a bright, vivid display that keeps participants engaged and enables them to learn and gather information more effectively. It’s a comprehensive meeting solution that rewards meeting participants every time they use the system.”

Available in 55, 65, 75, 86 and 92-inch (Ultra-wide) sizes, the MAXHUB V7 Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) Series provides an advanced video-conferencing experience and is ideal for daily collaboration sessions. Powered by the MAXHUB MeetingOS, these displays have a built-in ultra-high-definition 50-megapixel AI-powered Trident Lens System (65 inch and above display size) as well as the ability to support active speaker tracking and auto framing.

The XBoard V7 IFP Series offers 4K touch displays with a modular PC running Windows IoT (Internet of Things). This provides a wealth of interactive capability using a wide range of source content. To ensure superior audio quality, these displays provide 16 built-in microphone arrays with AI noise suppression. On the playback side of the equation, the XBoard V7 IFP Series includes stereo speakers with optional expansion speakerphones to ensure clear, articulate audio that keeps everyone engaged. With flexible content sharing that can function either wired or wireless, the MAXHUB V7 Interactive Flat Panel Series empower one’s presentation to convey information that is both visually and audibly appealing with the flexibility to use in a wide variety of applications.