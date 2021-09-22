Interactive Room Type Guide Leads Konftel New Products Launch

The What: Konftel has developed a special interactive room type guide to help users pinpoint the optimum set-up and understand the different dynamics of video meeting scenarios. Designed for resellers and their customers, this new tool--available here--showcases Konftel's expanded product portfolio based on collaboration solutions for any room type.

The What Else: Other new product developments include the new Konftel 70, a versatile high-performance speakerphone that blends exceptional audio quality with a stylish accolade-winning design. It's an ideal video meeting companion or can be used as a standalone or even portable solution, for huddle rooms and small/medium locations. It forms the audio centrepiece of two new video kits--the C2070 and C5070--that are part of Konftel's entire Climate Neutral certified portfolio. Also, the Konftel Personal Video Kit creates conferencing convenience and is ideally suited to today's growing hybrid working trends, spanning both the home and traditional office. The complete conferencing package consists of the new Konftel Cam10 webcam and the Konftel Ego speakerphone.

The Konftel C50800 Hybrid is a premium video collaboration solution for medium to really large meeting rooms. Delivering outstanding image and audio quality, the package combines the Konftel Cam50 PTZ conference camera and the Konftel 800 conference phone with the Konftel OCC Hub for One Cable Connection.

The Bottom Line: The 3D guide identifies the most appropriate products and connectivity set-up, from personal workspaces, focus and huddle rooms to large multipurpose rooms, based on an overall objective of video enabled meetings, always and everywhere.