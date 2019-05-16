Integrate Baltimore Partners with AVIXA Foundation for InfoComm Challenge

Last December, Integrate Baltimore partnered with the AVIXA Foundation to create the "InfoComm Challenge" and fund grants for all-expenses-paid trips to InfoComm 2019.

“We wanted to give young individuals who are really excited about the opportunities the pro AV industry provides a chance to experience its massive scale first hand—and there's no better place to do that than InfoComm 2019," said Ernie Beck, director and founder of Integrate Baltimore.

Alvin Adams Jr., Ghani Muhammad, and J'von Keller were recently named the winners of the InfoComm Challenge. All three are currently enrolled in YearUp Baltimore’s workforce training program, where Integrate Baltimore has presented educational sessions on the pro AV job market. Each student had to become an AVIXA member, complete online coursework, participate in an extracurricular activity, and do a live pitch to a panel of peers and mentors.

"All of our applicants showed real enthusiasm, but our final three really went that extra mile to earn it,” added Beck. "These individuals seized the opportunity and showed real determination on top of their daily school work, internships, life obligations, etc. We’re very excited by their enthusiasm.”

