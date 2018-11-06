InFocus Introduces Three New BYOD-Capable Projector Lines

The What: InFocus Corporation has launched three new projector lines designed to make meeting spaces and classrooms BYOD capable. Nine new projector models in the IN130, IN130ST, and IN2130 Series feature vibrant colors, ultra-long lamp life, secure and easy integration with popular devices, and a new whisper-quiet fan design.

The What Else: The new InFocus projectors are a customizable presentation solution, with the new TechStation internal HDMI 1.4 bay that lets users add a Google Chromecast, Intel Computer Stick, InFocus SimpleShare, Asus Chromebit, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV Stick, or any other HDMI-compatible device into the bay, keeping cables and dongles neatly tucked away. Educators and presenters can then use the features of the connected HDMI device to start presenting, stream audio or video, cast content, etc. using compatible devices such as laptops, tablets, or smartphones.

Each new projector series features lamp life of up to 15,000 hours, 28,500:1 contrast ratio for blacker blacks, and BrilliantColor DLP imaging technology for more than one billion colors that will show up on whiteboards, blackboards, or beige walls in any light.

“When designing these projector lines, we focused on what matters most to schools and businesses: value, image brightness, and BYOD capability, and flexibility,” said Dave Duncan, product manager, InFocus. “The IN130, IN130ST, and IN2130 Series projectors make quick-start lessons and meetings easy, regardless of room size, light levels, or the presentation device.”

The IN130 Series replaces the IN120x Series with three models, IN134, IN136, IN138HD. The IN130ST Series brings new short-throw projectors to replace the IN120STx line with IN134ST, IN136ST, and IN138HDST models for a 100-inch image from less than four feet away.

The three projector models, IN2134, IN2136, and IN2138HD, become an all-in-one business solution with 4,500 lumens of brightness that displays user content from any HDMI-compatible device inserted into the TechStation feature.

All nine new projector models from InFocus include a powered HDMI port for mobile charging and device power, along with support for 3D content from video games, PC programs, and Blu-ray (with 144Hx DLP Link 3D glasses, sold separately).

The Bottom Line: The IN130 and IN130ST Series were designed to suit classrooms, with a bright picture, flexible and fast integration with devices for casting, and long lamp life at a value price. The IN2130 Series is designed to replace the IN2120x Series for meeting rooms and huddle spaces where connection flexibility and BYOD are essential.

The IN130, IN130ST, and IN2130 Series are available worldwide starting in mid-November with prices ranging from $700 to $1,400 U.S. MSRP. For pricing information and availability by model, please contact an InFocus authorized reseller.