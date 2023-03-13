Roadmap 2023: Nanolumens

By Cindy Davis
Brice McPheeters, Vice President of Product and Planning at Nanolumens, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Brice McPheeters, Vice President of Product and Planning at Nanolumens
AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Brice McPheeters, Vice President of Product and Planning at Nanolumens (opens in new tab)

We’ve seen the dvLED market transform over the last five to 10 years. What once was a mysterious “new” technology has become mainstream. This mainstreaming of dvLED technology has expanded the scope in which displays are specified, from short-term LCD replacement use cases through to complex, critical displays such as ride systems or control rooms. This shift has caused us to split our traditional product lines based on the intended use, with a shorter life cycle, budget-conscious display and a secondary line focused on longevity and higher video performance. 

For the standard market focus, customers are looking for budget-minded solutions that are simple to install with rapid turnaround. These unique requirements are driving manufacturers to focus on ease of implementation, which includes removing potential supply chain disruptions, to ease of design and specification. Efforts such as reducing components and increasing cross-platform compatibility means more products can be stocked. With less differences in design, parts can be interchangeable across versions, minimizing service and support. 

For the performance-focused market, the demand is different. We’re seeing the pixel pitch race dwindling. Manufacturers are shifting to things like efficiency, lowering the power requirement, and decreasing power demand for displays. We see the importance put on video performance, color representation, and gray scale. Gray scale has long been a nemesis of dvLED displays due to the way LEDs are driven. Optimization of the architecture and advancements in the processing itself are now driving performance. Another important factor is color space. With consumer displays now reaching the Rec. 2020 color space, content, and the ability to deliver that content is starting to surface and become more common, causing manufacturers to move up into P3 and Rec. 2020 color spaces. 

