InfoComm, NSCA Partner on Education for Upcoming Show

InfoComm has partnered with the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA), on education for InfoComm 2023 (opens in new tab), which takes place June 10-16 (exhibits 14-16) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

“InfoComm is the must-attend Pro AV show in North America, with the education program being a huge draw for AV professionals,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “The show delivers a comprehensive program that features technical training, AV solutions-focused sessions, and CTS prep and certification renewal courses. We’re thrilled to partner with NSCA—their program will provide valuable insight on the business of Pro AV to the InfoComm audience.”

NSCA will bring strong thought leadership on running a successful AV integration program, from finances to project management. On June 13, NSCA will present a half-day program that features a plenary session on how systems integrators can become a trusted advisor, rather than just another vendor, through technology lifecycle management practices. Attendees can then attend one of NSCA’s BizSkills courses: “Finance: Managing Cash and Targeting Profitable Projects” or “Project Management: 10 Steps to Preserving Profitability.”

“NSCA takes pride in providing integrators with reliable, industry-specific business education,” said Tom LeBlanc, executive director, NSCA. “NSCA’s BizSkills sessions provide a perfect complement for InfoComm attendees learning about innovative products and taking advantage of training opportunities. The value that integrators offer their customers has never been higher—but strong business skills are essential to operating an integration company efficiently and properly. It’s tough out there. Integrators must win in the back office just like they win on the front lines with their solutions. We’re excited to work with AVIXA on this.”

“InfoComm is proud to partner with strong organizations to bring a wide-ranging educational program to the show,” added Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA. “Our education partners, the AV Users Group, Digital Signage Federation, and NSCA, ensure we are delivering the most comprehensive program possible. At InfoComm 2023, attendees will have an array of educational opportunities to choose from that will help elevate their professional skills.”

Registration for InfoComm 2023 is open. The show is sponsored by strategic partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron and supporting partner Shure. Attendees can also connect with NSCA at its booth at InfoComm 2023 to learn more about the association.