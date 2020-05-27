InfoComm Best of Show Special Edition: Last Chance to Enter!

With a digital conference, the Best of Show Awards can help your product stand out from the virtual crowd at InfoComm Connected. InfoComm Connected is fast approaching and there are only a few days left to enter the awards!

Nominations are open online: InfoComm Best of Show Special Edition.

Businesses can enter new AV products for the awards to be featured in the Hot Product Guide InfoComm wrap up, and get the chance to win recognition from top AV publications: Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Rental & Staging Systems, Installation, Pro Sound News, Mix, Tech & Learning, and Government Video.

Winners will be announced on the first day of InfoComm 2020 Connected, June 16.

For more information about the InfoComm Best of Show Special Edition, or to nominate, visit the official website.