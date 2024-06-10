InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Blaze Audio Gets in the Zone... the PowerZone

George Tennet discusses trends, products, and what to expect at the Blaze Audio booth in Las Vegas this June.

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet George Tennet, VP, global sales and marketing, Blaze Audio.

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

George Tennet: From my view there is an overall industry trend of interconnected devices—smart devices that run on a network that together provide a full solution.  That can be signage, audio or controls.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

GT: We have extended our PowerZone amplifiers to include an 8-channel series. We have then added end-user control to all our amplifiers via the DSP. Then the new commercial loudspeaker line up, the Ci Series.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

GT: It's the overall energy of InfoComm and other shows that inspires me – the enthusiasm for products & innovation, and the chance to all meet, review & discuss.

SCN: How will the acquisition of the Ci Series speakers from Cornered Audio benefit Blaze Audio’s customers?

GT: First of all, the Ci Series has never been sold in the U.S. market. So, adding these designer speakers adds something to the portfolio. Blaze also has many amps and controls for different commercial install applications, so our business partners now have an add on series of competitive loudspeakers.

