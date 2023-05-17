InfoComm 2023: SDVoE Alliance to Deliver Path to Certification

The SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab) will hold a comprehensive, free program featuring in-depth education sessions for system integrators, designers, consultants, installers, and manufacturers at InfoComm 2023. The SDVoE Academy Stage, located in booth 4453, provides attendees with the opportunity to take advantage of the only signal management platform that offers matrix switch performance, advanced AV processing, AV-over-IP functionality, and interoperability supported by over 40 companies.

The SDVoE Alliance will host new sessions that will be presented every half hour over the show's three days. More than 30 educational sessions will focus on industry topics, including case studies, AV-over-IP education and technology trends. The SDVoE Academy Stage will feature new topics, including:

Vertical Industry Implementations: Case Studies in Government Applications of SDVoE Technology, presented by Brent Trembley and Ryohei Iwasaki from from IDK Corporation.

SDVoE Technology Supports Sustainability, Flexibility, and Availability in the Real World , featuring Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance.

featuring Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. USB-C for Pro AV, presented by Gareth Heywood, video products market manager for Semtech Corporation.

“The SDVoE Academy Stage at InfoComm 2023 will focus on emerging trends and new topics in the industry, such as flexibility through interoperability in AV-over-IP technology, sustainability in AV, and the SDVoE ecosystem’s approach to ensuring product availability,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The sessions will highlight the future of AV-over-IP solutions focusing on the convergence between AV and IT. Our goal is to introduce SDVoE education to a broad new audience, who can continue their education and path towards SDVoE certification in the free online SDVoE Academy.”

Attendees will learn how to leverage the SDVoE standard for high performance AV network deployments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, government, military, industry, and security.