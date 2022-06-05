InfoComm 2022: Vaddio to Debut EasyIP Audio Additions—Here's What to Know

Vaddio (opens in new tab), the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras and camera control systems, recently expanded its AV-over-IP EasyIP ecosystem featuring Dante networked audio with three new audio solutions that will be on display in the Legrand | AV booth W903 at InfoComm 2022. Through its partnership with Audinate, Vaddio has developed premium products that easily integrate into new or existing systems and deliver high-quality audio. The new offerings include EasyIP Ceiling Speaker D, EasyIP AMP D, and EasyIP CeilingMIC/AMP D.

EasyIP CeilingMIC (Image credit: Vaddio)

"The value of easy-to-install, high-quality conferencing solutions cannot be understated for the integrator and user experience," said Paul Cords, director of product management at Vaddio. "Whether installing a new or existing AV system, Vaddio has the networked audio products you need. Our latest EasyIP additions continue Vaddio's commitment to the Art of Easy. Integrators can add superior audio solutions into the room with just one Cat cable. It's simple for the integrator and flawless for the user."

At InfoComm, integrators will see how to effortlessly incorporate rich in-room audio into an EasyIP system with the amplified EasyIP Ceiling Speaker D. The EasyIP AMP D powers passive speakers and brings the ease of Dante networked audio to any space. For even more convenience, the EasyIP CeilingMIC/AMP D features Vaddio's popular Dante ceiling microphone with a built-in amp for powering nearby analog speakers with one PoE ethernet connection.

EasyIP Ceiling Speaker D (Image credit: Vaddio)

"Vaddio's lineup of AV over IP products, EasyIP, has been wildly successful over the past few years. However, we also want to ensure that our integrator community knows these new audio products are plug and play in any Dante-networked audio ecosystem—and at a price point that makes specifying additional microphones easy on the project budget," said Cords.

Vaddio's newest audio offerings are featured alongside other AVoIP audio solutions like the EasyIP ceiling and table microphones, EasyIP Mixer, and AV Bridge 2x1. The EasyIP Mixer features a Dante audio matrix that allows installers to combine Dante audio sources with EasyIP cameras, making it an easy production switcher. The AV Bridge 2x1 combines Dante audio with analog video mixing functionality in a single device.