InfoComm 2022: Rethink Videoconferencing, Audio, and More with Leon Speakers

Leon Speakers (opens in new tab) heads to InfoComm 2022 showcasing several products that exhibit a unique blend of art, design, and audio technology looking to inspire commercial AV integrators to push the boundaries of creativity when integrating audio systems into corporate environments. Able to be customized with a range of creative finish and color options, Leon’s design-forward commercial audio line provides AV integrators with innovative solutions that look as good as they perform.

Leon Speakers will be at booth #W637 showcasing its extensive line of new commercial audio products.

[InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Leon Speakers] (opens in new tab)

Tonecase FIT Universal for Bose and Logitech Videoconferencing Systems

(Image credit: Leon Speakers)

Through strategic partnerships with leading providers of commercial videoconferencing systems, including Bose and Logitech, Leon Speakers offers the TcFIT-U, a line of pre-configured, turnkey solutions that mount and seamlessly blend teleconferencing equipment directly to the display. For commercial AV integrators, this preconfigured offering simplifies the specification, ordering, and production process for corporate applications.

Validated to function optimally within Leon’s Tonecase FIT Universal (TcFIT-U) housing, the Bose VB1, any small format Logitech camera or all-in-one camera, along with a whole host of other videoconferencing equipment, mounts easily into the TcFIT-U and is covered with a custom grille that matches the exact width of the display and includes a cut-out for the videoconferencing camera. The fit, form, and function of these pre-configured systems have been tested by Leon under rigorous standards to ensure that they integrate and operate seamlessly together.

Leon Speakers Horizon Interactive FIT for Conference Room AV Systems

(Image credit: Leon Speakers)

Ideally suited for corporate boardrooms, conference rooms, and office spaces that require audio and videoconferencing, Leon’s Horizon Interactive FIT (HIFIT) provides high-fidelity audio in addition to functional storage space for all the necessary components, such as webcams, mini-PCs, and more, in one beautiful package. Two channels of Leon speakers are built into the unit, which is outfitted with a custom grille handcrafted to match the width of any display. Mounted below the display, the Horizon Interactive FIT creates a unified design aesthetic.

The HIFIT features two (2) 4-inch woofers and two (2) 28-millimeter tweeters which flank an internal storage area. Fully customizable, HIFIT is only 2.75-inches deep and available in two models: HIFIT44UX to accommodate TVs up to 65-inch diagonal and HIFIT44UX-OS for screens up to 90-inch diagonal.

The New Leon Terra LuminSound Bollard Outdoor Speakers Stands Tall at 32 Inches

(Image credit: Leon Speakers)

Building off the popularity of its newly designed Terra LuminSound outdoor speaker line, Leon introduces a new, taller model to the portfolio. The Terra LuminSound Bollard speaker features the same handcrafted components and built-in low voltage lighting as the shorter landscape version but stands taller thanks to a 21-inch aircraft-grade aluminum base. At an overall height of 32 inches and available with halo and adjustable pathway lighting, the Terra LuminSound Bollard beautifully defines and enhances any commercial outdoor space.

Incorporating audio and lighting in one compact, IP67-rated enclosure, the Terra LuminSound Bollard provides premium sound in a sleek, customizable package that is designed and built to withstand even the harshest climates. The commercial-grade lighting can be adjusted to illuminate pathways, landscaping, and architectural details. Hardscape mounting is the preferred installation method for the bollard model, and like all Terra products, it is handcrafted in the United States and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

[InfoComm 2022 Will Uncover Solutions and Trends Enriching Learning Space] (opens in new tab)

Leon Launches Cove by Leon, a Modern Desktop Solution for Work, Home, or Anything in Between

(Image credit: Leon Speakers)

Cove by Leon enables users to look, sound, and feel their best. This multifunctional desktop solution designed to improve both the aesthetics and the functionality of the remote workspace conceals any monitor, laptop, or tablet, integrates backlighting, and uses top-of-the-line tech and materials to enhance your audiovisual experience and create your own private virtual studio space.

Cove embodies a variety of customizable options, including a powder-coated bent steel partition, engineered-wood shelf cut and finished in Leon’s own workshop, and sound-dampening, antimicrobial TURF recycled felt lining the interior to help block out audible distractions, even in noisy environments.

The Cove’s back panel diffuses remote-adjustable LED backlighting while neatly concealing the device’s electrical components. Its unique bias lighting, developed in collaboration with American Lighting, alleviates the undue eye strain associated with screen use while providing a flattering natural-looking light for webcam conferencing. A channel on the Cove’s underside allows for discreet wire management. Leon is partnering with Logitech (opens in new tab) and Shure (opens in new tab) to create product packages that include high-performance webcam and microphone technology for simple and seamless video conferencing.

Leon Adds New Custom Grille Options Bringing a Designer Touch to its Conference Room Technology Solutions

From Leon’s Tonecase FIT Universal to its Horizon Interactive FIT, its line of FIT solutions offers simple and seamless ways to mount videoconferencing equipment directly to a TV and conceal it behind a built-to-match grille designed with a custom cutout for the video camera to peek through. At InfoComm 2022, Leon introduces several new grille fabric options specifically to support these commercial products. The FIT line of products creates a unified technology package that befits the modern, contemporary aesthetic of boardrooms, conference rooms, executive offices, and more.

Leon Ente SoundTiles Brings Art and Audio to High Design Reception and Hospitality Spaces

(Image credit: Leon Speakers)

As a company with strong roots in the arts, Leon is always looking to support artists both near and far. When Noah Kaplan, Leon’s founder and president, discovered the work of up-and-coming Detroit artist Mike Han earlier this year, he knew immediately that he wanted to collaborate to bring Han’s work to Leon’s audience.

The Leon x Mike Han collaboration is a series of three paintings titled “Detroit Vibrations” that was created by Han exclusively for Leon. The pieces are being released as Leon’s latest Artist Edition Collection for the Ente SoundTile, a product that transforms the stereo system into unique pieces of wall art to seamlessly blend design and technology in reception areas, hospitality spaces, corporate boardrooms, executive offices, and more. Each Ente SoundTile conceals two channels of reference-grade audio and an amplifier, such as Crestron’s AMP-X300 amp, behind a perforated metal speaker grille with selected artwork screen-printed on top. Other Artist Edition Ente SoundTile collections will also be showcased at InfoComm 2022.