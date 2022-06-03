InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Snap One

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series.

Today, meet Scott Normand, commercial market director for Snap One.

Scott Normand (Image credit: Snap One)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Scott Normand: InfoComm is a great time for me to be able to take a step back and see the progress we’ve made as a solution provider, and to see how meaningful this is to our dealer partners is really inspiring. Hearing first-hand from our dealer partners about how our products and services helped them, and how these things are making their lives easier and their businesses more profitable is truly inspiring.

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

SN: I think that the expansion of remote management platforms and services is going to be big this year. Integrators want and need these solutions more than ever to be able to scale their businesses and generate recurring revenues. Shameless plug: Come to the Snap One booth to get a demo of our OvrC cloud management platform.

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

SN: Our new Control4 Multi-Display Manager is a powerful tool for end users to be able to control all the displays at their location from a single interface. We are excited to see more deployments of this technology and how easy it is going to make it for users to control the content on display in bars and restaurants.

What are some best practices to consider when designing a conferencing system for a conference room?

SN: This may sound tactical, but I’ve seen so many conference rooms that don’t function properly due to the ambient noise level being too high—typically caused by loud air vents or white noise generators. For audio systems to function properly, ambient noise is the primary enemy—so integrators that can work with building management to get this resolved will have the best chance at integrating systems that have clear, smooth audio.