InfoComm 2021 Moves to October

AVIXA has moved InfoComm 2021 from June 12–18 to Oct. 23–29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Read the full statement from Dave Labuskes, AVIXA's CEO, below.

Throughout my tenure, AVIXA has been committed to two fundamental priorities: to be the hub of the AV professional community and to act as a catalyst for growth for the AV market. While a global pandemic has forced all of us to examine the methods and tools we previously took for granted, it has not diverted us from the obligation to deliver on these foundational promises. I recognize the vital role that InfoComm plays in these priorities, in bringing the community together for sharing thought leadership, exploring emerging technologies, and of course the gathering of our industry in person. With this in mind, AVIXA has continued to monitor the vaccine rollout, economic indicators, travel restrictions, and the show community to better gauge overall trends and future conditions for holding a major event in the U.S. in June of 2021.

With a holistic perspective of all factors in North America, AVIXA is announcing the move of InfoComm 2021 from June 12-18, to October 23-29, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

A commitment to delivering a platform for commerce, learning, and camaraderie drove us to consider alternative dates that would elevate the likelihood of achieving these goals considering the current conditions. In January, after receiving an opportunity to explore new dates, we gathered key stakeholder feedback and industry opinion, where we received overwhelming support for a postponement. As excited as the community is about the show, and as hopeful and optimistic as we remain in combatting the pandemic, it is believed that the U.S. will be further along in the battle against the pandemic by October than in June.

We also understand the postponement leaves a gap in our traditional June schedule and we will continue to deliver on programming, education, and opportunities that will bring our community together for engagement, business development, and networking. In the coming months you will find new and exciting ways for learning, engaging with peers, and kickstarting your business.

[ AVIXA Commits to Diversity at InfoComm 2021 and Beyond ]

[ Why Diversity Matters to AVIXA ]

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) and InfoComm 2021 will do everything possible to deliver safe and meaningful events in Barcelona in June and in Orlando in October; they remain unique shows in separate geographies–both with a shared passion for AV and integrated experiences.

Since the early months of this global crisis, we have done our best to prioritize the long-term interests of our AVIXA members and InfoComm community across the pro AV industry. We have not made this decision to postpone lightly and have relied on a great deal of feedback from the InfoComm show community, and we are grateful to you for engaging with us and supporting this decision.

I am personally thankful and inspired by the amazing industry that AVIXA serves, and I speak for the AVIXA Board of Directors as well the entire AVIXA team in saying that we look forward to working with you to provide the vital events and education that serve and support the industry at large.

For immediate questions as it pertains to InfoComm 2021, please visit infocommshow.org and check out the FAQs page.