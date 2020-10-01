AVIXA Commits to Diversity at InfoComm 2021 and Beyond

AVIXA says it is dedicated to accelerating the representation of women, non-binary genders, disabled individuals, Black, Indigenous, and people of color across the industry and is putting a greater emphasis on its search for diverse speakers to take the stage at InfoComm 2021 on June 12-18 and events throughout the year.

“We're calling on the entire audiovisual industry to help us ensure we have full representation of voices for InfoComm 2021,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA. “This is one step forward in championing a diverse and inclusive environment for speakers across all AVIXA stages and programs. Diversity will strengthen the value of our shows, our content, and the industry itself.”

For the first time, InfoComm’s Call for Presenters submission form will ask for speaker demographics. In addition to the InfoComm 2021 show, this year’s Call for Presenters entries will be reviewed and considered for a variety of additional speaking opportunities on various AVIXA platforms. Speaker selections will be based on the following criteria: concise objectives with actionable takeaways for attendees; a unique take on the latest trends in AV technology that will inform, inspire, and educate; and a diverse voice and point of view.

Also, to help grow the show’s group of speakers, InfoComm 2021 is introducing “pass the mic.” The concept is for industry insiders and past presenters to recommend lesser heard voices from every background across the globe to take the stage.

InfoComm 2021’s Call for Presenters is open now through Nov. 2, 2020. Visit infocommshow.org/call-for-presenters to submit a session. InfoComm 2021 is also accepting presentation submissions for manufacturers’ training. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2021.