InfoComm 2020's Tours to Explore Pro AV Marvels Around Las Vegas

During InfoComm 2020, attendees will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of some remarkable venues around Las Vegas to see how pro AV technology creates extraordinary experiences. From Tues., June 16, to Thurs., June 18, InfoComm will host Experiential Tours of the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision Canopy, the University of Nevada Las Vegas, AREA15, and The LINQ.

"On InfoComm 2020's show floor, attendees get up close with the latest innovations in pro AV technology, and our Experiential Tours will take them out in the real world to see how it all comes together—from design to execution," said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events for the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), producer of InfoComm. "The creators of these pro AV marvels will lead our tours and share their stories—from challenges to breakthroughs—to deliver the final result."

The tour of The Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision Canopy will uncover the design and build process and challenges faced creating the world's largest LED screen. Attendees will see how light, sound, and content converge to create a lasting impression.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) tour will explore the school's latest renovation, which incorporates a Dolby Atmos immersive audio system and 4K laser projection system to enhance its 254-seat theater. In addition, attendees will tour UNLV's 64-seat lecture-style classroom, featuring 7.2 Digital Surround Sound.

In addition, InfoComm 2020's tours will include a trip to the brand new AREA15, which opens this spring. This venue is a retail and entertainment complex, offering live events, immersive activations, and art installations.

A tour of hotel and casino The LINQ will explore the digital artwork in DATALAND:LINQ, a synthetic reality experience created by data artist Refik Anadol.

Watch the video below to learn more about DATALAND: LINQ.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to tour the Fashion Show Mall to see how retail is revolutionizing the shopping experience with digital signage.

