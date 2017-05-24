iMAGsystems Joins SDVoE Alliance

The SDVoE Alliance announced that iMAGsystems, based in Melbourne, Australia, has joined the alliance as an adopting member and is already shipping Lightning, an advanced encoder/decoder built on SDVoE technology.



Lightning, which won a rAVe award for “Best New Video over IP Product” at ISE 2017, delivers zero-latency digital video at up to 4K resolution using standard 10GbE infrastructure, allowing Ethernet networks to truly become the backbone of AV systems.

“The time is absolutely right for SDVoE technology and our Lightning product,” said Gerry Raffaut, CEO of iMAGsystems. “We’re seeing interest from dozens of projects in many sectors — commercial, hospitality, corporate, education and healthcare. All recognize the compelling advantages of moving zero-latency, uncompressed full-definition multi-view video to the network.”

“The industry’s transition to uncompromised AV-over-IP is well underway worldwide, thanks to shipping SDVoE solutions like those from iMAGsystems,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We welcome iMAGsystems to the alliance and look forward to working with them as we provide the high-performance AV-over-IP platform and products the pro AV market is ready for.”

SDVoE technology provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches thus offering substantial cost savings and system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.