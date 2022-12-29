IHG Hotels & Resorts, PPDS Partner to Enhance the Guest Room Experience

PPDS (opens in new tab) and IHG Hotels & Resorts have partnered to bring its advanced Chromecast built-in Philips MediaSuite hospitality TVs to deliver IHG’s next generation in-room entertainment solution.

Aligning the two companies’ ambitions to deliver advanced, highly innovative and unparalleled guest experiences, IHG will begin introducing Philips MediaSuite TVs into selected hotels across all of its brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Holiday Inn brand family, Crowne Plaza, voco, and Hotel Indigo, in the coming months.

Transforming hotel rooms into connected media suites

First launched in 2019, Philips MediaSuite revolutionized hospitality TVs, combining high-quality 4K UHD picture quality with a series of innovations and solutions to bring once unimaginable levels of entertainment choice (both linear and non-linear), personalization, and control to guests and hoteliers.

Philips MediaSuite—with its TVs available from 49-75inches—feature Chromecast built-in, enabling guests staying at selected IHG hotels to wirelessly cast their streaming content, including movies, gaming, presentations, and more, straight to the big screen for higher resolution viewing, from their own smart devices at the touch of a button. Part of a long-term commitment to featuring Chromecast, extensive security protocols have also been built-in, with all guest data deleted upon a guest successfully checking out of their room.

Philips MediaSuite TVs are also designed Netflix ready, enabling hoteliers to integrate the service directly onto the hotel room TV, giving guests instant access to the movies and shows on their own account, with no costly external players or peripherals required.

“In-room entertainment is an important part of the guest experience, and it’s crucial that we have an innovative platform that allows guests to further personalize their stay and interact with IHG in new ways," said Peter Palli, senior vice president, property, owner, and stay experience products and platforms at IHG Hotels & Resorts

"PPDS is a great partner to help us take the next step in strengthening our in-room entertainment experience in IHG hotels and resorts around the world. This partnership will allow us to provide enhanced guest experiences, while also increasing the value proposition for our hotels with the integration of the Chromecast functionality into the TV.”