ICYMI: Shure Releases New GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless System

Shure introduced its new GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless System, providing the perfect solution for guitarists, bassists, vocalists, and presenters who want to go wireless with confidence and without complexity.

Introducing GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless Technology

A major enhancement from the previous generation that more than doubles available bandwidth, the system’s new Dual Band Wireless Technology can operate in 2.4GHz and now 5.8GHz, providing reliable and consistent signal by automatically scanning for and selecting the cleanest available frequencies. GLX-D+ Dual Band intelligently avoids interference and ensures dropouts won’t stop the show, enabling users to focus on performing while benefitting from superior, transparent wireless audio.

GLX-D+ is available in rack-mount, tabletop, and guitar pedal receiver options with a wide selection of lavalier, headset, and handheld microphone choices—including the legendary SM58.

Always Charged When You Need It

End battery life uncertainty with GLX-D+ Dual Band’s rechargeable battery. Featuring improved battery life over the previous generation, GLX-D+ now offers up to 12 hours of runtime. The system’s useful quick charge capability provides 1.5 hours of use from a 15-minute charge, perfect for times when getting and staying on stage swiftly is a priority.

GLX-D+ features multiple smart rechargeability options. The new lithium-Ion SB904 battery can be charged directly on the tabletop and half-rack receivers or through a USB-C connector on the transmitter.

GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless provides improved RF performance, antenna distribution, and automatic frequency management for up to 11 half-rack systems in typical environments (16 under optimal conditions). Separately available Frequency Manager (GLXD+FM) and directional antenna accessories are required.

The tabletop and rack mountable GLX-D+ systems are available with three handheld wireless microphone options, including the legendary SM58, BETA 58A, and BETA 87A.

Rock-Solid RF Performance for Multiple System Installations

GLX-D+ systems and components are available in various configurations designed to meet the needs of musicians and presenters. Since all GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless systems operate in a license-free frequency range, users won’t have to worry about technical hurdles while traveling.