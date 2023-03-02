Roadmap 2023: Shure

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Luis Guerra, Associate Director of Product Management at Shure (opens in new tab)

For nearly a century, Shure has created high-quality and reliable products that are not only built to last, but also provide customers with the specific tools they need to do their job. In 2023, customers can expect to see significant new features and continuous improvements to the entire award-winning Stem Ecosystem product line, including API for third-party control and improved mute sync capabilities.

The Stem Ecosystem was born and created specifically from customer feedback. We listened to common problems, identified solutions, and developed simple, yet robust solutions for conference rooms that end users can deploy and use without any required training. Each firmware upgrade has continually addressed customers’ requests for new features as well as improvements to existing features and functionality—all resulting in enhanced audio performance and easier installations.

The flexibility of Stem products empowers in-house IT/AV teams with a solution that they can effortlessly deploy on their own, leveraging the knowledge and experience they already have. A full suite of hardware and software allows teams the freedom to mix and match different devices that best accommodate frequent changes in their workspaces. Each device connects to the local network and works together so that no spot in the room is left uncovered.

The Stem Ecosystem was designed from the ground up to work well and interface with all conferencing platforms, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand and enhance that experience in the future.