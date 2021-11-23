IBC2021 Cancelled due to COVID-19

IBC cancelled its in-person IBC2021 event on Nov. 23, less than two weeks before the show was scheduled to start in Amsterdam. Show officials cited “growing concerns” about the COVID-19 situation in The Netherlands, which has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks as well as civil unrest from citizens rioting in protest to COVID-19 restrictions. IBC will now focus on IBC Digital, a platform that was launched in October to encourage interaction between exhibitors and attendees.

[Top Integrators 2021: COVID-19 Challenges]