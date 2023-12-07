Huddly S1 Videoconferencing Camera Certified for Microsoft Teams

The wide-angle, AI-powered Huddly S1 videoconferencing camera has been certified as a Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) for Windows Peripheral for use in small and medium meeting spaces.

"Huddly S1 adds to our lineup of Microsoft Teams-certified cameras, alongside Huddly L1 for large and medium rooms, Huddly IQ for small spaces, and Huddly Canvas for whiteboard collaboration, empowering our users to confidently choose Huddly cameras for use with Microsoft Teams in a variety of scenarios,” said Daniel Johansson, chief commercial officer at Huddly.

With USB plug-and-play connectivity via the Huddly USB Adapter, Huddly S1 enhances hybrid collaboration on Microsoft Teams Rooms and other collaboration platforms, whether it is a BYOD scenario or using a native meeting room solution.

To help deliver inclusive and engaging video meetings in these spaces, Huddly S1 now features Huddly Director. Powered by advanced AI technology, Huddly Director is like a TV director for every meeting. Taking inspiration from TV and movie production techniques, it switches between different shots, capturing non-verbal cues and replicating the natural flow of in-person communication to ensure all participants stay engaged.