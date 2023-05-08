The Huddly L1 Is a Great Fit for BYOD Scenarios—Here's Why

Huddly has launched its new USB Adapter for Huddly L1 (opens in new tab), making it easy to use the camera in flexible BYOD setups.

The USB Adapter lets users connect Huddly L1 to Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS devices. It works on major conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. With a range of up to 100 meters using a single Ethernet cable, the USB Adapter provides flexible and reliable installation of Huddly L1 without additional USB extenders.

“With advanced AI features such as Speaker Framing, Huddly L1 delivers engaging meetings with exceptional image quality," commented Daniel Johansson, CCO at Huddly. "The new USB Adapter allows our customers and partners to experience this cutting-edge technology in a plug-and-play format, unlocking new levels of productivity and collaboration.”

The adapter lets users connect the Huddly L1 camera to the meeting room device via the USB-A or USB-C port, presenting the camera as a USB Video Class (UVC) device compatible with most software applications.

“Ease of use and production quality are top priorities for our customers," said Johansson. “The USB Adapter streamlines installation so that users can focus on the meeting instead of technology, achieving the perfect balance between simplicity and performance."