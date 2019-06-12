How to Use Technology to Harness the Power of Student Emotion (Faculty Focus)

"Igniting an emotional connection to content inside the classroom can be a powerful tool for student retention, but intertwining technology and emotion in the classroom can be even more impactful. Flower Darby, senior instructional designer at Northern Arizona University, delves into how faculty can pair technology with course content to foster emotional processing in their students. "—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Emotions carry a unique sort of energy. Thanks to technology, instructors can tap into the power of student emotion whether or not that student is learning in the classroom or online.