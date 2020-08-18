How to teach digital literacy during the COVID pandemic (University Business)

"College libraries, already a key provider of digital literacy and wellness, are finding new ways to offer guidance to students as online learning continues into the fall on most campuses."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, digital literacy has never been more important. Read how librarians at Virginia Tech are helping guide students as they navigate the new normal, fostering productive and creative online habits and giving them tools to curb video chat fatigue.