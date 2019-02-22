How the Future of Work Will Influence the Future of Learning #DLNchat (EdSurge)

"There have been a lot of predictions about the future of work, particularly around the growth of an automated work presence and how people might be replaced by or work alongside artificial intelligence. But what impact will the future of work have on the future of learning?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As automation continues to spur workforce evolution, the changes will undoubtedly influence higher education, from how and what students learn to their courses of study as new fields and skills gaps emerge.