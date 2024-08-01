How Pioneer Pro Audio Makes Summer Sounds Sizzle

The Hot Chick restaurant and nightclub opened in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ, in 2019. This adult playground provides food, drinks, TVs for sports watching, and other fun activities such as video games, skee ball, air hockey, and late-night dancing for the adventurous. After five years of operation, the ownership team felt the venue's audio system was lacking and turned to Pioneer Pro Audio’s XY Series loudspeakers for an aural makeover.

Jocques Concepts, owners of the 7,000-square foot venue, continually look for new ways to delight customers and improve the venue. After five years of operation, the ownership team felt the venue's audio system was lacking. Jocques Concept’s entertainment director, DJ Slippe, a DJ in the Phoenix Valley area for over 20 years and co-creator of The Hot Chick, was asked to help reimagine the venue’s approach to audio. During his research, he turned to Scot McKenzie, owner and lead engineer of Hybercube Audio, a Phoenix-based audio system integrator specializing in retail and nightclubs, to help consider the options.

[Honky-Tonk, High-Quality Sound Brings Friends In Low Places to Nashville]

“We have a dynamic environment at The Hot Chick,” said DJ Slippe, who is responsible for the audio and lighting at all seven Jocques Concepts venues. “At one moment, we may have a drag queen shouting bingo numbers on a wireless mic. The next minute we have a world-class DJ spinning a set with the place packed wall to wall. I wanted this new system to be able to handle both applications and create a better experience.”

(Image credit: Pioneer Pro Audio)

McKenzie suggested a total audio makeover for The Hot Chick and worked with David Sullivan, sales manager at Pioneer Pro Audio, to recommend the Pioneer Pro Audio’s XY Series loudspeakers. “An entertainment venue like The Hot Chick needs quality audio, and after hearing the Pioneer Pro Audio system, they immediately realized the difference it could make,” said Sullivan.

The Hot Chick’s asymmetrical shape presented an acoustic challenge. When customers enter the venue, a large, circular bar lies in the center of the front restaurant space, with booths and tables surrounding it for seating and dining. Behind the bar is a retro-themed trailer where customers place food orders. The nearby DJ booth provides music creators with an elevated area to orchestrate the music for the venue, including the multipurpose gaming and dance area at the back of the venue.

[Watch SoundTube Bring Audio Life to Windows On Orlando]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s a long space,” said McKenzie about The Hot Chick. “We needed to ensure even sound coverage in a uniquely shaped room. Without acoustical planning and testing, you have coverage gaps, which was the case with the previous system. The quality, size, and number of speakers with the original system were inadequate, and our goal was to address that with the new loudspeaker system.”

(Image credit: Pioneer Pro Audio)

McKenzie and his team installed the system in phases overnight between shifts to avoid impacting The Hot Chick’s business operations. He surrounded the bar with multiple surface-mount Pioneer Pro Audio XY-101 speakers. These 10-inch, two-way, full-range speakers offered optimal sound quality for the diners and created a heightened listening experience.

[Blueprint for Success: Are You Experienced?]

In transforming the club area, McKenzie added multiple Pioneer Pro Audio XY-115S subwoofers in the center of the dance area to provide the deep bass reminiscent of any high-end nightclub. He then complemented the 15-inch subwoofers with additional XY-101s and a pair of XY-2E 8-inch two-way passive loudspeakers. The XY-2Es can be ground stacked into point-source arrays or flown like McKenzie chose for The Hot Chick.

“We love the new system,” said DJ Slippe. “It's a monster. We have a crazy layout inside the venue, and Hypercube Audio and Pioneer Pro Audio came through and leveled up our game. We will have no problem considering Pioneer Pro Audio for our other venues when it comes time to reevaluate our audio.”